Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $545.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $504.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.