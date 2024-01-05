Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 10,142 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

