Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,309 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

