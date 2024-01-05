Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.89 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

