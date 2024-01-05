Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JNK opened at $93.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

