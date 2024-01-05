Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,553 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

