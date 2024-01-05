Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $197.09 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

