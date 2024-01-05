Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.