Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,967 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.