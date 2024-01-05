Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

