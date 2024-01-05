Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,680 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:PJAN opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

