Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 30,680 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJANFree Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7,161.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:PJAN opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (BATS:PJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.