Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,609 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

