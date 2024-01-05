Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.13.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $306.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.12. The company has a market cap of $89.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

