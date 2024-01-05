Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,763 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $198,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,944 shares of company stock valued at $230,574,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $347.12 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

