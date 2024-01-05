Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $45.81 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

