Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $16.25 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

