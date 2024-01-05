Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

SQQQ stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.