Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %
SQQQ stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $57.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
