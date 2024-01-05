Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

