Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

CRWD opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,094.17, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,927 shares of company stock valued at $53,846,123 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

