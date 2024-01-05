Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 642,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $242,663,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 46.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock worth $72,583,483. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $474.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

