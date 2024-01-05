Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,892 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter worth $61,000.
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance
Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $260.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45.
About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April
The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.
