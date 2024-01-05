Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 828,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $42.94 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.