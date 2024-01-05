Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 66.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after acquiring an additional 421,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

