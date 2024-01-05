Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,675.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 219,119 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCY stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.