Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 237,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 535.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 345,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,747,000 after buying an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $204.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

