Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,731 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,199,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,222,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 95,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

