Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHM opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

