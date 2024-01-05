Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $219.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.48 and a 1-year high of $224.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $209.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

