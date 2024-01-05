Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 103.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.00 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

