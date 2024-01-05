Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

