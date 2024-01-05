StockNews.com Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Strong-Buy”

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Gaia Stock Down 5.1 %
GAIA stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
