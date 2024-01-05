StockNews.com Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Strong-Buy”

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Gaia Stock Down 5.1 %

GAIA stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Gaia has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,161,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.