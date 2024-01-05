StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 76.37% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $68.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

