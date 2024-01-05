StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.58.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Further Reading

