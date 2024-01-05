StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KTCC

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 56.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.