StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAME opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.36. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American comprises 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

