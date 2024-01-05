Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Down 5.8 %

JOAN stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.93. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

