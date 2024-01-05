Stephens Lowers America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRMT. TheStreet cut America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.64. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 16.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

