Spirit Airlines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 52,238 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 35,041 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

