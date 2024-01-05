SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 99,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,176,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $51.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

