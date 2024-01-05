SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.