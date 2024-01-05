Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of -1.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

