SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,481,325,000 after acquiring an additional 987,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after acquiring an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

