Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 658,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after buying an additional 104,455 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 48.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 22.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Xylem by 14.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

