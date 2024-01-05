Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 112 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

