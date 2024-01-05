Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $299,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $145.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average is $134.81. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

