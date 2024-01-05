Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28,109.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 4,547,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $479.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.34 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

