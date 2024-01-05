SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,936 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
SIBN stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.
