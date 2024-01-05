SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Anthony J. Recupero Sells 1,936 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.