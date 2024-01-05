Short Interest in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Drops By 5.2%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,520,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 50,110,000 shares. Currently, 28.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $741,767.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,071.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get IonQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 193.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IONQ

IonQ Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.24. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.