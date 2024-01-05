Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Andrew Warden Sells 1,786 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $22,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 115,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,785.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $12.51 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

