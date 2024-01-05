Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 2,903 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 61,364 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $719,799.72.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 150,582 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,803,972.36.

On Monday, December 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $213,051.34.

On Friday, December 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $52,946.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 43,228 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $499,283.40.

On Monday, December 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 106,077 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $1,184,880.09.

On Friday, December 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 56,376 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $631,974.96.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 90,097 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $996,472.82.

Semrush Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Semrush by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semrush by 43.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

